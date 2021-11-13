Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,871 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of CVB Financial worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

