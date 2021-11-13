Credit Suisse AG Sells 91,982 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,982 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of TEGNA worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 100.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,673 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1,108.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,140,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after purchasing an additional 833,076 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TGNA opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

