Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,127 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Navient worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 77.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 640,225 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Navient by 574.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 280,132 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 75.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 302,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 130,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 125,515 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

