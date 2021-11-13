Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.