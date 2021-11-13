Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.56% of SpartanNash worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SpartanNash by 5,459.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpartanNash stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.