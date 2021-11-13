Craig Hallum Cuts Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target to $15.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

AEVA stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,101,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

