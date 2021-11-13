Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck Sells 9,040 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 9,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $301,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $35.23 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.