Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Insider Stephen S. Dominy Acquires 763 Shares

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) insider Stephen S. Dominy acquired 763 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $10,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $426.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.27. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,953,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,386,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,043,000 after purchasing an additional 275,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,455,000 after purchasing an additional 40,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

