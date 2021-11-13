Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Insider Stephen S. Dominy Acquires 763 Shares

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) insider Stephen S. Dominy acquired 763 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $10,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $426.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.27. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $121.98.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
