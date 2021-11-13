Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 billion-$15.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.63.

NYSE CTVA traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. 3,811,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

