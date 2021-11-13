Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.10 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 51.99%.

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 156,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,734. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $969.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.99. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corporación América Airports stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Corporación América Airports as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

