Cormark Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$67.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.28.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$38.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.85. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$22.49 and a 1 year high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. Analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

