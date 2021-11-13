Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price objective upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.13.
Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$11.08 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 197.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.99.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
