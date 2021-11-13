Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price objective upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.13.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$11.08 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 197.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.99.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$345.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

