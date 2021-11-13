Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Set at C$12.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CVE CTS opened at C$6.45 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

