Contrasting Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) & Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous N/A -34.65% -32.02% Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Foresight Autonomous and Paycor HCM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75

Foresight Autonomous currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 242.11%. Paycor HCM has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.27%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Paycor HCM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous N/A N/A -$15.38 million N/A N/A Paycor HCM $352.78 million 15.69 -$96.92 million N/A N/A

Foresight Autonomous has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paycor HCM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Foresight Autonomous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.