Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce $3.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.09 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $13.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of ED traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,386,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after acquiring an additional 579,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after acquiring an additional 320,568 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

