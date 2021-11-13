Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

NASDAQ CNTB opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTB. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

