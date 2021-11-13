COMSovereign (COMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.
COMS stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.78.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in COMSovereign stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of COMSovereign worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COMSovereign Company Profile
COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.
