COMSovereign (COMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.

COMS stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

In other news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 68,146 shares of company stock worth $117,374 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in COMSovereign stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of COMSovereign worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

