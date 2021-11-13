Comparing Mission Valley Bancorp (MVLY) and The Competition

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS: MVLY) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mission Valley Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Mission Valley Bancorp Competitors 28.73% 12.44% 1.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A $2.30 million 9.24 Mission Valley Bancorp Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.68

Mission Valley Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mission Valley Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mission Valley Bancorp Competitors 2152 8877 7158 504 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.31%. Given Mission Valley Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mission Valley Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Mission Valley Bancorp rivals beat Mission Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

