Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 149,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,289,211 shares.The stock last traded at $4.22 and had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 38.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,230,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 623,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 113,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.