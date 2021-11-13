Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Trading Down 2.3%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) shares traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $152.88 and last traded at $152.92. 695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.29.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

