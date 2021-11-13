Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.59 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $83.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 105.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,695 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Commerce Bancshares worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

