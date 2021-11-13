Comerica Bank Sells 82 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TM stock opened at $184.40 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

