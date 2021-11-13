Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after acquiring an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,134,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $258.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $191.77 and a 12 month high of $259.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

