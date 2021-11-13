Comerica Bank Purchases 726 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 9,466.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $82.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average is $88.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

