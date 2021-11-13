Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $624.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $424.09 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

