Comerica Bank Has $15.58 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,683.79.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,451.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,433.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,313.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

