Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 255,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

Shares of ITW opened at $238.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

