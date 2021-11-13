Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

