Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.23. 168,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,893. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.56. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

