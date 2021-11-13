Color Platform Market Capitalization Hits $425,585.33 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $425,585.33 and $13.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,685.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $666.73 or 0.01030730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.76 or 0.00270163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00247187 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00027809 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

