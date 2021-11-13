Colony Group LLC Sells 636 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,310.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,298,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $88.94 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $92.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.