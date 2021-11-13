Colony Group LLC Sells 4,628 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.