Colony Group LLC Purchases 328 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after buying an additional 110,061 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IDEX by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,534,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in IDEX by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,657,000 after acquiring an additional 778,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $235.05 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.63.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

