Colony Group LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,476 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 700,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 402,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $57.59 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74.

