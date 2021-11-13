Colony Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,542 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 600,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 44,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCI opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

