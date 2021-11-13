Colony Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 738,706 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after purchasing an additional 605,378 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 536,293 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 391,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 369,553 shares during the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.

