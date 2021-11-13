Colony Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,612 shares of company stock worth $928,825. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

