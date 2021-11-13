Colony Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,410,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.75. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

