Colony Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 28.5% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 768,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 165.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,787,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,218 shares of company stock valued at $14,181,871. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NYSE TFC opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

