Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

CHRS opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 123.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172 over the last ninety days. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

