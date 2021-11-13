Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.22

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and traded as low as $27.13. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 21,851 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:LDP)
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
