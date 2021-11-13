Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.83

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$91.83 and traded as low as C$83.10. Cogeco shares last traded at C$83.10, with a volume of 5,222 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.