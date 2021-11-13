Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

CGEAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $84.66 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $98.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.66.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.