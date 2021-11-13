Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) PT Lowered to $15.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $9.31 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -3.29.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.