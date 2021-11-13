Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) PT Lowered to $15.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $9.31 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -3.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
