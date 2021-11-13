CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) COO Julie Holzrichter Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CME opened at $224.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.71 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.05 and its 200 day moving average is $208.39.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,576,000 after purchasing an additional 900,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

