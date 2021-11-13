CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) COO Julie Holzrichter Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CME opened at $224.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.71 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.05 and its 200 day moving average is $208.39.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,576,000 after purchasing an additional 900,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
