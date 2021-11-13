Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,906,000 after buying an additional 627,927 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,384,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,373 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

