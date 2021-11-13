Clarkson (LON:CKN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,398.38

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,398.38 ($44.40) and traded as high as GBX 3,955 ($51.67). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,910 ($51.08), with a volume of 79,682 shares changing hands.

CKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,295 ($56.11) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,092.14 ($53.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,874.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,398.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.51.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

