City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. 239,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,612. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $817.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

