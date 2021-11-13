City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 239,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,213,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 71,255 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

