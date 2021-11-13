Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

GBF stock opened at $121.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.32. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.49 and a 12-month high of $126.24.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

